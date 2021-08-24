Cancel
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Arsenal under pressure; CL qualifying wraps up

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arsenal's season has started in disappointing fashion with losses in its first two games in the Premier League and things could get even worse for under-pressure manager Mikel Arteta if his team loses in the English League Cup. Having failed to qualify for European competition for the first time in 25 years, Arsenal is playing in the second round of the League Cup and faces an away match at West Bromwich Albion — a team that has just been relegated from the top flight. West Brom has made an encouraging start in the second-tier Championship, winning three of its first four games and drawing the other. Arsenal, meanwhile, has been hit by injuries and coronavirus withdrawals, and lost to both Brentford and Chelsea without scoring. There's an all-Premier League match between Newcastle and Burnley, and Southampton heads to fourth-tier Newport County.

