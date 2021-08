Scarcely have the Milwaukee Bucks been known for striking gold when selecting draft picks over the past decade, with 2013 being the most well-known exception. They have made some puzzling selections over the years, and while it can be torturous to look back and relive those memories, nothing can deter the happiness of Bucks fans right now as they relish in championship glory. Taking a look at every draft in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era, the 2014 NBA Draft certainly had some what-ifs featured throughout, but does the 2015 NBA Draft hold the same star-power?