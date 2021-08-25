Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye just wants to be Ye. Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name. The documents were dated Aug. 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday. They cite “personal reasons” for the change. An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned. A judge must still approve of the change before it becomes official.

