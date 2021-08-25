All-clear given after hazardous materials situation at North Colorado Medical Center
A potential scare at North Colorado Medical Center led Greeley Firefighters to swarm the facility. It happened Monday afternoon. A 911 call say several individuals turned up at the hospital’s emergency room for reports of exposure to a hazardous material at another location. All traffic to the emergency room was diverted for less than an hour, but Greeley firefighters found no threat.www.1310kfka.com
Comments / 0