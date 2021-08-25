Infrastructure bill set for a vote by Sept. 27 with no changes to crypto tax provisions

The Federal lawmakers plan to vote on Tuesday over the original crypto tax bill as a potential source for generating $28 billion infrastructure funding. Recent senate deliberations over the crypto tax bill ended without amendment as the House looks to a final decision. The core of the provisions is to raise $28 billion for infrastructure spending through taxation of digital assets. It also seeks to impose expanded third-party reporting requirements on any crypto firm with a ‘broker’. This means that even stakers and miners may be subject to these third-party reporting requirements. In addition to this, software developers and other network validators could also be affected.