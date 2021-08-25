Cancel
Infrastructure bill set for a vote by Sept. 27 with no changes to crypto tax provisions

By Samuel Haig
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe controversial $1 trillion infrastructure bill will see a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives without any amendments to the crypto tax provisions by Sept. 27. The vote was agreed to after the House narrowly approved the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget blueprint in a vote of 220 to 212. Despite some initial pushback from moderate Democrats, the dissident voters were swayed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed to pass the bill before Sept. 27. Pelosi stated:

cointelegraph.com

