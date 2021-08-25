Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

CSU, Fort Collins strike deal for Hughes Stadium property

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado State University is selling the former Hughes Stadium. The Coloradoan reports they’ve entered into a deal with the city of Fort Collins to sell the stadium for $12.5 million. CSU would then purchase Cottonwood Land and Farms’ Strauss Lakes property in east Fort Collins for $1 million to establish affordable housing for its employees. The entire deal is contingent on the Cottonwood property being approved by the city for development. If it falls through, CSU could build that affordable housing where Hughes Stadium stands. For the full story, check out: https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#Affordable Housing#Csu#Hughes Stadium#Colorado State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy