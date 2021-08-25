CSU, Fort Collins strike deal for Hughes Stadium property

Colorado State University is selling the former Hughes Stadium. The Coloradoan reports they’ve entered into a deal with the city of Fort Collins to sell the stadium for $12.5 million. CSU would then purchase Cottonwood Land and Farms’ Strauss Lakes property in east Fort Collins for $1 million to establish affordable housing for its employees. The entire deal is contingent on the Cottonwood property being approved by the city for development. If it falls through, CSU could build that affordable housing where Hughes Stadium stands. For the full story, check out: https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.