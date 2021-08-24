Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Remembering Charlie Watts

By Mike Shermak
theloon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, passed away today at the age of 80. Watts began his musical journey when he was only eleven years old, piecing together a drum set out of old drum parts and a banjo. In January of 1963, he agreed to join The Rolling Stones, the band he would continue to be a member of for the rest of his life. In 1989, The Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Then, in the July 2006 issue of Modern Drummer magazine, Watts was voted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. Watts was not only an incredibly gifted musician, but also an expert graphic designer, contributing to the album artwork of many of the Rolling Stones’ records.

theloon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Modern Drummer#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
The Independent

The heartwarming routine Charlie Watts had at every hotel he stayed in

Charlie Watts drew a sketch of every bed he ever slept in.The Rolling Stones drummer, 80, started the drawings in 1968 while on tour and did it right up until his death, on Tuesday (24 August).Watts told Rolling Stone: “I make a sketch of every bedroom I sleep in. I’ve sketched every bed I’ve slept in on tour since about 1968.”He later elaborated on why it became a hobby for him, telling Sue Lawley on Desert Island Discs: “It’s a diary. Now I can’t miss one because it’s like ruining ‘a day in the life of’. So I just...
Musicnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80, weeks after revealing emergency operation

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80, just weeks after pulling out of the legendary band’s U.S. tour following an emergency operation. Watts, whose virtuoso stylings ranged from jazz to hard-driving rock and roll, “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement.
EntertainmentBBC

Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Is ‘Unlikely’ to Join Group’s 2021 U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ drummer since the group’s inception in 1962, is “unlikely to be available” for the band’s rescheduled U.S. tour this fall, according to a statement from a Stones spokesperson. Watts, who turned 80 in June, recently underwent an unspecified but “completely successful” medical procedure, according to the statement. Veteran drummer Steve Jordan, who has worked extensively with Stones co-founder Keith Richards, will fill in; the 13-date “No Filter” tour begins in St. Lous in Sept. 26. Watts said in a statement: “For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but...
Musicarcamax.com

Charlie Watts to sit out Rolling Stones' US tour after undergoing operation

Charlie Watts has pulled out of the Rolling Stones' upcoming US tour after undergoing surgery. The 80-year-old drummer's operation was "completely successful" but he's "accepted" that it will take him "a while" to get back on his feet, and so he has made the decision to stand down from the 'Satisfaction' rockers' 13-date 'No Filter' shows.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Charlie Watts’ Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in January 1963 and is the only member besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to appear on every record. He also didn’t miss a single concert throughout his 58-year history in the band. The last one took place August...
MusicSFGate

Pete Townshend Pens Touching Tribute to Charlie Watts: 'Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a Sign'

Pete Townshend wrote a heartfelt tribute to Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who died on Tuesday at age 80. The Who guitarist posted a photo of a rainbow on Instagram, captioning it, “Full Moon. Rainbow. Always a sign. Charlie Watts wept at Keith Moon’s funeral. I wish I was capable of such tears today. Instead, I just want to say goodbye. Not a rock drummer, a jazz drummer really, and that’s why the Stones swung like the Basie band!! Such a lovely man. God bless his wife and daughter, and I’ll bet the horses will miss him too.”
Musicseattlepi.com

The Rolling Stones Honor Drummer Charlie Watts With New Video Tribute

The two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.”
MusicETOnline.com

Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones Drummer, Dead at 80: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and More Pay Tribute

Charlie Watts is being remembered. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Rolling Stones drummer confirmed to ET that Watts died at age 80 at a London hospital. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts," the statement read in part. "... Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation."
MusicOroville Mercury-Register

Charlie’s company: The musicians I still admire | Editor’s notes

That line, from Neil Young’s “My My, Hey Hey (Out of the Blue),” might be my least favorite in the history of music. At least, that’s how I see it at 61. Like a lot of old guitar players, I had different views in my younger days. Fortunately, I grew...
Music1470 WMBD

Rolling Stones drummer Watts dies at 80

LONDON (Reuters) – Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. “It is with immense sadness that...
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

Charlie Watts, World’s Greatest Drummer 1941-2021

The history of rock n’ roll is riddled with hot debate and opinion, legend and fact, and certainly no small amount of mythology. In the pantheon of rock n’ roll idols and deities, no incarnation has endured (or even come close really) the legacy of the Rolling Stones. If you were to attempt to define what rock n’ roll truly is, you have to start with the big beat. And if you begin with the beat then Charlie Watts is soon to follow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy