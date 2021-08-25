Cancel
Greeley, CO

1 hospitalized after Greeley house fire

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is hospitalized after a house fire in Greeley. The Greeley Fire Department was called to the 800 block of 4th Street Sunday night. They arrived on-scene to find heavy fire in the front of the two-story home. Two people were trapped inside and had to be rescued by firefighters. The fire caused about $150,000 in damage and displaced three families, who are now being assisted by the Northern Colorado Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

