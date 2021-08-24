Cases, Deaths Beginning to Steadily Climb in Lakes Area

(Alexandria, MN) The latest numbers out of the Minnesota Department of Health indicate that in Douglas County, 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (Aug 24th report). The number of new cases have been in the double digits again since August 10th. In the course of the past month (since the week of July 25-31), three COVID-19 positive Douglas County residents have died. On a statewide basis, Doctor Mark Sannes with HealthPartners says patients who are sick enough from COVID to land in the hospital or die from the virus right now are 97 percent unvaccinated.