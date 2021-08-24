Cancel
Wildlife

New study reveals Tyrannosaurus rex’s sensitive side

By Rachel Fritts
Science Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrannosaurus rex had jaws just as sensitive as its modern-day relatives, including crocodiles and ducks, The New York Times reports. Scientists used computerized tomography scanning technology to analyze the inner structure of a T. rex’s lower jaw, focusing on the channels its nerves once passed through. Although the fearsome dinosaur was capable of biting with bone-crushing strength, its snout was covered in branching nerve endings that likely helped it decide when to go with a gentler chew, researchers report this week in Historical Biology. The findings, the researchers argue, indicate T. rex may have used its jaw for delicate tasks requiring more finesse, like carrying young or building a nest.

www.sciencemag.org

Comments

#Crocodiles#Dinosaur#Tyrannosaurus Rex#The New York Times#T Rex#Historical Biology
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
ScienceInverse

DNA study reveals between humans and an ancient people

Denisovans are an elusive, ancient population. They may not have the same name recognition as Neanderthals, but knowing their history is tantamount to understanding where we come from, too. For years, the sole evidence we had of Denisovans was a single pinkie bone. Today, we have a few more remains...
WildlifePosted by
Vice

T. Rex Was a ‘Foodie,’ Scientists Find

The oh-so-fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex—king of the tyrant lizards—was actually a foodie, a new study suggests. Sure, the dinosaur may have had 60 eight-inch-long teeth that tore up flesh like we would a T-bone steak, but new research shows that the mighty predator wasn’t as indiscriminate, or as savage, an eater as stereotypically perceived.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Some Rare Diamonds Form Out of The Remains of Once-Living Creatures, New Study Finds

Despite humanity's intense fascination with sparkly pieces of carbon, it seems there is still plenty to learn about how diamonds form deep within our planet. New research has discovered that two different types of rare diamonds share a common origin story – the recycling of once-living organisms over 400 kilometers (250 miles) below the surface. There are three main types of natural diamonds. The first are lithospheric diamonds, which form in the lithospheric layer around 150 to 250 kilometers (93 - 155 miles) below the surface of Earth. These are by far the most common, and probably the type of diamond you'd...
WildlifeFuturity

Skull simulation reveals how ‘Hobbits’ chomped on food

New research examines the chewing mechanics of an ancient human relative called Homo floresiensis. Not much more than three feet tall, the hominin’s diminutive size earned it the nickname the “Hobbit,” after the characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Homo floresiensis inhabited the Indonesian island of Flores before our species arrived there some 50,000 years ago.
AstronomySmithsonian

Study Reveals Evidence Mercury’s Mantle Goes With the Flow

Findings from a recently published paper led by Smithsonian senior scientist Thomas R. Watters reveal evidence that flow in the mantle of Mercury may have thickened its crust and formed long clusters of mountainous fault scarps. The paper “Mercury’s Crustal Thickness and Contractional Strain,” published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, presents new models of the thickness of Mercury’s crust. Clusters of fault scarps, some extending over thousands of kilometers, are found in areas of thick crust, suggesting a connection on Mercury between mantle flow and tectonics like that found on Earth.
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Early Mammals Evolved Unexpectedly Fast After the Dinosaurs Went Extinct

Common sense tells you that after a devastating impact such as the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth 66 million years ago, our planet became a complete wasteland for a very long time. The impact created a giant crater of 25,450 square kilometres buried beneath today’s Yucatan Peninsula from Mexico.
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

T. rex had an East Coast cousin! Terrifying tyrannosaurs with longer arms and larger claws than the western dinosaur once roamed Appalachia 85 million years ago, study finds

Newly described fossils of a carnivorous dinosaur that terrorized the US's east coast 85 million years ago are deemed to have belonged to a cousin of the Tyrannosaurs rex. The dinosaur had longer arms, thicker legs and much larger claws than T. rex that roamed the western region of North America known as Laramidia.
WildlifePosted by
WausauPilot

Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from their DNA?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Would it really be possible to get the DNA of dinosaurs and then recreate them? – Lucie R., age 5, Atlanta, Georgia. As a paleontologist...
WildlifeVoice of America

Australian Researchers Find New Species of Flying Prehistoric Reptile

SYDNEY - Australian paleontologists have discovered a new species of a prehistoric flying reptile in outback Queensland. The pterosaur, named Thapunngaka shawi, is the largest of its kind ever found in Australia, and dates back 100 million years. Researchers have said the pterosaur, a type of flying reptile, was the...
SciencePosted by
ARTnews

World’s Oldest Cave Paintings May Have Been Made by Neanderthals, Study Reveals

A group of archaeologists has uncovered new evidence suggesting that elusive red ochre pigment in Cave of Ardales in Spain was applied by Neanderthals. Their findings, published in a recent study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), are a key contribution to a long held debate in the archaeological community over the paintings’ origins.  The study, “The symbolic role of the underground world among Middle Paleolithic Neanderthals” by Africa Pitarch Martí et al. sought to determine whether or not the red pigmentation found on a group of cauliflower form stalactites in the Cave of Ardales was naturally occurring...
WorldPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Scientists Discover Not 1, But 2 New Dinosaur Species In China

What's better than a giant, plant-eating dinosaur? Two dinosaurs, of course. Scientists in China discovered two new dinosaur species when analyzing fossils from the country's northwest regions. Their findings, published in a study in Scientific Reports, conclude that two of the specimens were from previously unknown species. The dinosaurs are...
Wildlifenatureworldnews.com

Prehistoric Evidence Shows Mammals Evolved Rapidly When Dinosaurs Went Extinct

Three new species of ancient mammals have been found by scientists, indicating rapid evolution following the dinosaur extinction. The finding of three new species of ancient animals from the birth of modern mammals is described in a study published today in the peer-reviewed Journal of Systematic Palaeontology. It suggests fast development shortly following the dinosaurs' catastrophic extinction.
WildlifePhys.org

The giant jurassic dinosaur Allosaurus was a scavenger, not a predator

In a paper published August 23, authors Cameron Pahl and Luis Ruedas, of Portland State University, show that Allosaurus, a large carnivorous dinosaur from the Jurassic that has long been thought to be a top predator, could probably have acquired most of its calories by scavenging on the carcasses of enormous sauropod herbivores that lived alongside it. Pahl noted that "This new perspective may overturn 150 years of established thought."

