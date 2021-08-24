New study reveals Tyrannosaurus rex’s sensitive side
Tyrannosaurus rex had jaws just as sensitive as its modern-day relatives, including crocodiles and ducks, The New York Times reports. Scientists used computerized tomography scanning technology to analyze the inner structure of a T. rex’s lower jaw, focusing on the channels its nerves once passed through. Although the fearsome dinosaur was capable of biting with bone-crushing strength, its snout was covered in branching nerve endings that likely helped it decide when to go with a gentler chew, researchers report this week in Historical Biology. The findings, the researchers argue, indicate T. rex may have used its jaw for delicate tasks requiring more finesse, like carrying young or building a nest.www.sciencemag.org
