LPD Reports: Man angered by dispute with father-in-law runs into 3 parked vehicles as he leaves the residence

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 15, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. LPD officers were dispatched to Gwinnett County Jail to pick up a 25-year-old man who had been picked up by Gwinnett County and had a failure to appear warrant out of the City of Loganville. He was booked at LPD and then transported to the Walton County Jail.