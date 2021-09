LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. These are the times we are living in, fifty one year old New York native, Hip Hop mogul, born Sean John Combs, better known to us as Puffy, Puff Daddy, Diddy, P. Diddy legally changed his name that was given to him at birth to Sean Love Combs back in May. Now it is being reported, with all the hype surrounding the highly anticipated Kanye West album, that is now coming up on it’s 4th listening party, ‘Donda’ named after his dearly departed mother, that Kanye West is legally changing his name to ‘YE’.