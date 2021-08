While the NFT game Axie Infinity has been growing in popularity recently, players and potential investors have started thinking about their exit strategies for the game. After all, considerations on cashing out and exiting are all part of an investment plan. But to be able to formulate an effective and realistic exit plan, you should understand the stability of the platform. So, the question that arises is this: Is Axie Infinity sustainable? Today, we talk briefly about Axie Infinity sustainability.