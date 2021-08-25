Cancel
Idaho State

This Quirky Little Cottage In Idaho Is An Outdoor Getaway Waiting To Happen

It seems like Idaho was made for nature lovers. With so much beauty in the Gem State waiting to be explored, it’s always tempting to plan a weekend in the great Idaho outdoors. The next time you feel like escaping into nature, consider a trip to “the Huggery Snuggery Deau.” This quirky cottage Airbnb is surrounded by natural beauty, so be sure to bring your adventurous spirit!

Treat yourself to your own quiet slice of Idaho when you plan a stay at this unique Airbnb in Hagerman. The Huggery Snuggery Deau prides itself in being a retreat far from the hustle and bustle of civilization!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwBnT_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

Located on the banks of the Snake River, this quiet destination consists of two cottages: "The Huggery" and "The Snuggery". Built of reclaimed wood, The Huggery contains a built-in standard bed in addition to an overhead loft bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTsLi_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

The Snuggery mirrors The Huggery's quirky charm with reclaimed wood and weathered galvanized metal siding. It consists of two cozy bunk beds. As its name suggests, it's quite snug, making it ideal for kids or a couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EP1wK_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

The Airbnb's guests also have access to an outside kitchen. Equipped with an ice maker, microwave, stove top, and mini fridge, it has everything you need for making some basic meals in the beautiful outdoor setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9d3P_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

Of course, the highlight of this incredible getaway is the setting. Guests enjoy complete privacy in this little slice of heaven. Plus, you'll have unlimited, complimentary access to the owners' kayaks for when you feel like hitting the river!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JDb7O_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

This region of Idaho is pure bliss. Located nearby are stunning locations like Box Canyon, Blue Heart Springs, the Eagle Tree, and the Oregon Trail. Fishing, rafting, and hiking are just some of the excellent activities that are encouraged 'round these parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jh0Z7_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

What are you waiting for? The Huggery Snuggery Deau is calling your name! Check out the Airbnb listing for more information about this special Airbnb - it's time to plan a getaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Klilr_0bbxLEuz00
Airbnb

When’s the last time you spent the weekend surrounded by Idaho’s outdoor beauty? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Idaho Only

Idaho Only

