Roundup: Rams soccer shuts out Vikings

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett soccer team earned a 9-0 win over West Columbus in a home nonconference match Tuesday.

Cale Harris had three goals and one assist for Purnell Swett, Kevin Locklear had two goals and three assists and Zachary Hunt had two goals and two assists. Jalen Hunt and Jace Jacobs each had one goal; Devon Connor, Willis Cummings Jr. a and Marcos Ibarra each had one assist.

Daniel Hunt had one save in goal.

The Rams (2-0) host Scotland on Wednesday.

St. Pauls volleyball defeats Westover

The St. Pauls volleyball team earned a straight-sets win over Westover at home on Tuesday.

Katherin Lowery had seven aces, 18 service points, four kills, five assists and six digs for St. Pauls (2-1). Tyasia Baldwin had four kills; Halie Allen had five assists; Julianna Bell had three aces and three kills; and Saniya Baldwin had nine digs.

St. Pauls hosts Purnell Swett on Thursday.

Rams volleyball falls to Richmond

The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team lost Monday’s nonconference home match against Richmond 3-1.

The Raiders’ (1-3) win avenges a straight-sets loss to the Rams (1-3) last week in Rockingham.

Purnell Swett won the first set Monday 25-23, but Richmond won the next three sets 25-17, 25-22 and 26-24 to win the match.

Chloe Locklear had 19 assists and seven kills for Purnell Swett. Farron Chavis had eight kills, 11 assists and six digs; Kayloni Eddins had four blocks and Bella Finelli had five assists and 27 digs.

Purnell Swett hosts Union Pines on Wednesday.

Lumberton-Hoggard soccer match canceled

Tuesday’s soccer match between Lumberton and visiting Hoggard was canceled after a thunderstorm hit just before halftime.

Hoggard was leading 1-0 with under two minutes left in the first half at the time of the delay. The game will be considered a no contest.