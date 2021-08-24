Cancel
Saint Pauls, NC

Maintenance work to close one I-95 North lane near St. Pauls

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 9 days ago
LUMBERTON — A northbound lane of Interstate 95 near St. Pauls will be closed Wednesday evening into Thursday morning so maintenance work can be performed.

The left lane of I-95 North from mile marker 28 to mile marker 32 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday so a guardrail can be repaired, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The work is expected to be completed by 4 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic backup is expected to be low.

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

The Robesonian

