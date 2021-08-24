Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, IN

Wildcat volleyball moves to 4-0

duboiscountyherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER - The good times kept rolling for Jasper volleyball Tuesday night. The Wildcats (4-0) squared off against Heritage Hills on their home court, while the Patriots (3-2) looked to get a redemption win from Saturday's loss to Mt. Vernon. The two teams traded points back-and-forth in the opening set, but the Wildcats pulled away towards the end of the opening set, and kept riding that momentum to remain spotless with a 3-0 win over the Pats - 25-20, 25-8, 25-16.

duboiscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildcat#Patriots#Jasper Volleyball#Mt Vernon#Heritage Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy