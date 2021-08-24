Wildcat volleyball moves to 4-0

JASPER - The good times kept rolling for Jasper volleyball Tuesday night. The Wildcats (4-0) squared off against Heritage Hills on their home court, while the Patriots (3-2) looked to get a redemption win from Saturday's loss to Mt. Vernon. The two teams traded points back-and-forth in the opening set, but the Wildcats pulled away towards the end of the opening set, and kept riding that momentum to remain spotless with a 3-0 win over the Pats - 25-20, 25-8, 25-16.