Melrose, MA

Fire rips through Melrose home; firefighters treated for heat injuries

By Charlie McKenna, Matt Karolian Globe Correspondent, Boston.com,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELROSE — Firefighters were battling a fire at a home on Berkeley Street here Tuesday evening. When firefighters arrived at 25 Berkeley St., they found heavy fire at the front of the house that “got in” through a wall in the attic, Melrose Fire Captain Peter Grant told reporters at the scene. Four or five firefighters suffered heat-related injuries and were treated at the scene but not taken to a hospital, he said.

