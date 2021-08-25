Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Mountaineer Park Results Tuesday August 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

5th-$7,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineer Park#3 Year Olds Up#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Louisiana StateWALA-TV FOX10

Photos show Hurricane Ida's destruction in Louisiana

A collection of photographs from the Associated Press coverage of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, causing widespread destruction. Hurricane Ida's destruction on the Gulf Coast. MORE BALDWIN Co. NEWS. Updated 3 hrs ago. Updated 8 hrs ago. Updated 3 hrs...
EnvironmentKRMS Radio

KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday August 24th

Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Tuesday August 24th. A heat advisory is in effect…. For today: High temperatures reach up to 97 under clear skies. South winds 5 to 10 mph. For tonight: Clear skies with lows around 75. South winds around 5 mph. Additional info:. Heat...
Belton, TXbeltontigerathletics.com

BVB Itinerary Tuesday, August 24th at Pflugerville Weiss

**All ticket sales for Pflugerville Weiss HS will be online only; no cash at gate. You may purchase tickets by following this link:https://www.vancoevents.com/QXQ. **Please be prepared to wear masks in the building to honor their request. **Gym entrance is #29. Freshmen will play in the gym to the right, and...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Golden Gate Fields Results Combined Sunday

1st_$10,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Prairie Meadows Results Sunday August 29th, 2021

8th-$39,967, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Parker scores 25 points, Sky hit 15 3s to rout Storm

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Candace Parker scored a season-high 25 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 107-75 on Sunday to complete a two-game sweep. Chicago (14-12) tied its franchise record with 15 3-pointers and set the club mark for margin of victory at 32. The Sky, who shot 68.2% from behind the arc, have won three in a row, also beating Seattle 73-69 on Thursday night.
BaseballMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Low-A East Glance

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Russia beats Germany 3-2 to advance to 5th-place game

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Veronika Korzhakova and Oxana Bratisheva scored in a 3:08 span early in the third period and Russia beat short-handed Germany 3-2 on Sunday to advance to the fifth-place game in the women's world hockey championship. “It was difficult for us because we knew we didn’t have...
HobbiesMarion Chronicle-Tribune

BC-Results Ferndale-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Environmentswiowanewssource.com

AP reporter on Hurricane Ida's possible impact

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. The Associated Press' Seth Borenstein discusses the potential impact this powerful hurricane can have in Louisiana and Mississippi. (Aug. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Ohio StateMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Lake Superior: Michigan beats Ohio for Little League title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Twice, Jackson Surma walked to the plate with runners in scoring position in the biggest game of his young life. Both times he delivered. Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game of the Little League World Series.
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

How Ranked Teams Fared

Catherine Hills The Associated Press Editorial Assistant Sports Polls and Data 509-599-6102. The information contained in this communication is intended for the use of the designated recipients named above. If the reader of this communication is not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that you have received this communication in error, and that any review, dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify The Associated Press immediately by telephone at +1-212-621-1500 and delete this email. Thank you.
College SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ivy League sports return as way they went out: cautiously

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The Ivy League was the first conference to scuttle its basketball postseason when the pandemic broke out during March Madness a year and a half ago. It was the first Division I conference to suspend fall sports in July 2020. Now the schools are getting back...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday August 30th, 2021

1st-$8,712, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BaseballMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Double-A Northeast Glance

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GolfMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Cantlay takes final automatic spot on US Ryder Cup team

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay earned the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team by winning the BMW Championship on Sunday. All that meant was avoiding a phone call from the captain, Steve Stricker, after the Tour Championship to inform him of being a pick.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Kemp HR in 8th, A’s beat Yankees for 2nd straight day

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees once again, stopping New York 3-1 Sunday night. On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees' 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory — that also snapped...
Louisiana StateMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Hurricane Ida blasts ashore in Louisiana with major force

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted ashore along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. arriving near the barrier island of Grand Isle. The powerful Category 4 storm made landfall on the same date Hurricane Katrina...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Mets end skid, beat Nats on Conforto's first pinch-hit homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and the struggling New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday night. Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump of his own...

Comments / 0

Community Policy