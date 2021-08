Baylor head coach Dave Aranda met with the media for his first press conference of the 2021 football season on Monday. Excited for this week. Really proud of the team and the staff and the work we've put into this. Been a bunch of growth really all the way back to January until now. Excited to put our team on display. Have a lot of respect for Texas State. Know those coaches personally, friends with them. I've spent a lot of time learning ball with them.