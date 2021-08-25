LETTER: Why aren't more Americans questioning vaccine?

As the Delta variant gains momentum around the country, I’m seeing more and more unvaccinated patients in my E.R. I often ask them why, after the devastation we’ve seen this year, they’ve chosen not to get vaccinated. Sometimes their answers are weird or conspiratorial. But most people say that they’re concerned about something real: adverse effects. They’ve heard about blood clots in women, or about myocarditis in young men, and the prospect of developing one of these frightening conditions has kept them away from the vaccination clinic. Recently, I spoke to two members of my extended family who hadn’t yet been vaccinated. They, too, cited adverse effects. They’re definitely not alone: a Census Bureau poll, conducted in late June and early July, found that a majority of unvaccinated respondents have avoided the vaccine because they are concerned about the risks.