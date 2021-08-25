Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

LETTER: Why aren't more Americans questioning vaccine?

Free Lance-Star
 6 days ago

I applaud nurse Amanda Davitt’s courage in speaking out against the vaccine mandate [“MWH nurse speaks out about vaccine mandate,” Aug. 14]. I am not an anti-vax person. In fact, I have received everything that has come down the pike over my 65-plus years. But I became quite suspicious when...

fredericksburg.com

Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Why people in Kentucky aren’t getting vaccinated

(WEHT)– Analysts found the main reason why people across the nation are not getting vaccinated is that they are concerned about side effects, according to Quote Wizard’s study. Nationwide, 55% of people say concerns over side effects are why they are holding off on getting a COVID shot. The number...
Public HealthDuluth News Tribune

Local View: On COVID-19, too many are failing their fellow Americans

We’re watching COVID-19 cases dramatically rise again — and, unfortunately, deaths as well. What did we expect? We all had ample evidence that we were in the midst of a potentially deadly pandemic as early as January 2020. We have now lost approximately 620,000 people in the United States and more than 4.2 million people worldwide. Unfortunately, we will see many more deaths.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID deaths jump in unvaccinated Americans, says CDC

As states with low vaccination rates are being ravaged by the Covid Delta variant, the U.S. reported more than 1,017 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The tally noted that coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the country over the past month, averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April. The south of...
Pharmaceuticalswfxb.com

A Record Number of Unvaccinated Americans Are Getting the Vaccine

With the rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the number of Americans getting the vaccine are also on the rise. Yesterday, the CDC reported that more than 1 million doses of the vaccine were administered marking the first time since early July they’ve crossed that single-day number. The average pace of those initiating vaccinations is also more than 70% higher than it was a month ago. According to White House Covid-19 Response Team Chief of Staff Asma Mirza, two states that have lagged in vaccinations Oklahoma and Louisiana are currently outpacing the national average.
Public HealthCanton Repository

Letter to the editor: Don't pay for medical care for those not vaccinated

During the pandemic, the government has instituted many programs to assist all Americans: stimulus checks, unemployment checks with an additional $600 and $300 added on to the amount normally paid. There are other subsidies and aid available along with last but not least, "free" COVID-19 vaccinations. Since January, over 98% of Ohioans hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
HealthINFORUM

Letter: Don't force vaccines on young athletes

It is with extreme sadness that I read in The Forum about Concordia College’s decision to require athletes to be vaccinated for COVID by this Friday, Aug 27th. I have been impressed with Concordia as an educational institution, after taking classes there 12 years ago. This recent decision, however, leaves me with a very different perspective.
HealthAOL Corp

Poll: More unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated Americans for the Delta surge than blame themselves

More unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated Americans for Delta’s devastating U.S. surge than blame themselves, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. The survey of 1,649 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Aug. 16 to 18, found that just 6 percent of those who remain unvaccinated say they are the ones who deserve “the most blame for the new surge of COVID cases in the U.S.” The share who say vaccinated Americans deserve the most blame is slightly higher (7 percent).
Pharmaceuticalsopenculture.com

Dying in the Name of Vaccine Freedom

Here’s the context to a sobering newly-released video from The New York Times:. In the video above, Alexander Stockton, a producer on the Opinion Video team, explores two of the main reasons the number of Covid cases is soaring once again in the United States: vaccine hesitancy and refusal. “It’s...
PharmaceuticalsWTHI

As Covid-19 hospitalizations increase, a greater number of Americans are deciding to get vaccinated

With an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, more Americans have recently made the decision to get vaccinated than in the last six weeks. More than 1 million doses of the vaccine were reported administered Thursday, new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed, marking the first time since early July for the single-day change in reported doses. The average pace of those initiating vaccination is more than 70% higher than one month ago.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Why the COVID Vaccines Aren’t Dangerous

As the Delta variant gains momentum around the country, I’m seeing more and more unvaccinated patients in my E.R. I often ask them why, after the devastation we’ve seen this year, they’ve chosen not to get vaccinated. Sometimes their answers are weird or conspiratorial. But most people say that they’re concerned about something real: adverse effects. They’ve heard about blood clots in women, or about myocarditis in young men, and the prospect of developing one of these frightening conditions has kept them away from the vaccination clinic. Recently, I spoke to two members of my extended family who hadn’t yet been vaccinated. They, too, cited adverse effects. They’re definitely not alone: a Census Bureau poll, conducted in late June and early July, found that a majority of unvaccinated respondents have avoided the vaccine because they are concerned about the risks.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

COVID vaccines should be mandated for dentists | Opinion

When Gov. Phil Murphy mandated last week that employees at hospitals and other state and private healthcare facilities must get the COVID-19 vaccine, dentists were conspicuously absent from the list, as were other types of providers. As dean of the Rutgers School of Dental Medicine, I’m troubled. For dentists, vaccines...

