Vancouver, British Columbia – August 25, 2021 – SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd. (“SAXX”), the innovative Canadian men’s underwear brand, announced that it has received a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm, through TZP Capital Partners III, L.P. NLS Group Holdings Inc. (“NLS”), led by Krystal Growth Partners which invested in SAXX in April 2010, will retain a significant minority interest in SAXX. As part of the transaction, Brentwood Associates, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that invested in SAXX in December of 2016, will exit their investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.