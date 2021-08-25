Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

City’s hospitals join a shift to vaccine mandates; Cambridge government offices remain holdout

By Sue Reinert
cambridgeday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity’s hospitals join a shift to vaccine mandates; Cambridge government offices remain holdout. Cambridge’s two hospitals have now set deadlines for staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and the city’s three nursing homes are under orders to have all their employees immunized by Oct. 10. The city, though, is maintaining its policy of encouraging but not requiring vaccination for its workforce, spokesman Lee Gianetti said Tuesday. City officials also didn’t order visitors and employees to wear masks in city buildings until four weeks after its own public health department recommended that all residents mask up indoors in public settings regardless of vaccination status. The rule took effect Monday.

www.cambridgeday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Cambridge, MA
Government
Cambridge, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Cambridge, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge Health Alliance#Cdc#Health Systems#Mount Auburn Hospital#Pfizer Biontech#The Boston Globe#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea appears to have restarted key nuclear reactor: UN watchdog

Evidence has emerged that North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor believed to be capable of producing weapons-grade plutonium in a development called "deeply troubling," Reuters reported, citing the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA’s report, which was released on Friday, said the reactor in question is located in the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Hill

1M without power in Louisiana after Ida makes landfall

President Biden has declared a disaster in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday, knocking out power to 1 million people in the state. The storm came with destructive winds topping 100 miles an hour and dumped dangerous amounts of water on the region as it made landfall just west of New Orleans as a Category 4 hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy