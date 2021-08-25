City’s hospitals join a shift to vaccine mandates; Cambridge government offices remain holdout. Cambridge’s two hospitals have now set deadlines for staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and the city’s three nursing homes are under orders to have all their employees immunized by Oct. 10. The city, though, is maintaining its policy of encouraging but not requiring vaccination for its workforce, spokesman Lee Gianetti said Tuesday. City officials also didn’t order visitors and employees to wear masks in city buildings until four weeks after its own public health department recommended that all residents mask up indoors in public settings regardless of vaccination status. The rule took effect Monday.