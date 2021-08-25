Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Announces Sonic Colors Ultimate Collaboration For September

Sega has released the first part of a brand new animated short titled Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, which is meant to help flesh out the story of the game. The short was created as part of the celebration of Sonic’s 30th anniversary and features Sonic and Tails heading to Sweet Mountain to stop Dr. Eggman, with the help of a Jade Wisp. The first episode is roughly six minutes long and features some delightful 2D animation with some genuinely hilarious gags. Sega hasn’t announced when the second part is coming, but it’ll likely be sometime soon before the release of Sonic Colors: Ultimate on September 7.