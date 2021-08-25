Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Announces Sonic Colors Ultimate Collaboration For September
During today’s Phantasy Star Online 2 NGS Broadcast, Sega announced that the title will be receiving a collaboration to celebrate the upcoming release of Sonic Colors Ultimate. When players log in during the campaign period, which lasts from September 1 through September 28 at 7 AM PDT/ 10 AM EDT, they will be awarded Sonic-themed items. For clarification, this campaign concludes in Japan on September 29 at 11 M JST.noisypixel.net
