Developers Eye Danville as Carle Project Advances

As steel starts going up for the Carle at the Riverfront Development in Danville (see photo), the city is seeing other interest. A Danville City Council committee is recommending the full council approve grants to help fill two buildings which are currently vacant on Danville’s northeast side. One of the Eastern Voorhees Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grants would help Head Start move into the former Social Security Building at 1001 East Voorhees. The other would be used to help renovate part of the former Eagle grocery store site at 1507 North Bowman so that half of it could be used by Goodwill. No occupant has been announced yet for the other half of that space.