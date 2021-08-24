Cancel
Zeal Optics Launches Eco-Friendly Metal Sunglass Collection

Boulder, Colo. – July 26, 2021 – Zeal Optics introduces its new Metals Collection, the brand’s eco-friendly take metal sunglasses. From frame to lens to nose pads, the Metals Collection of sunglasses uses planet-friendly materials including recyclable stainless steel, as well as Hexetate, an eco-friendly, recyclable material that is BPA free and lighter than traditional plastics and acetates. It also features the brand’s plant-based Ellume Polarized lenses, and ceramic nose pads engineered from a mixture of clay and earthen materials.

