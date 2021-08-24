High Camp Flasks Launches First-Ever Cocktail Shaker with an Integrated to-go Tumbler
San Rafael, CA (August 24, 2021) – High Camp Flasks, the disruptive drinkware startup who delivered the outdoor-bar industry’s first-ever 2-person Cocktail Flask in 2017, is proud to release an innovative new concept for a take-anywhere cocktail shaker. With the launch of their “Highball Shaker”, High Camp continues their quest to create badass tumblers for the outdoors that rival the quality of your favorite glass tumblers from home.outsidebusinessjournal.com
