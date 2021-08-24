From polio to Parkway, David Nelson Collins embraces creativity

BLOWING ROCK — Inspiration is a many-splendored thing. For a landscape artist, it doesn't get any more inspirational than the Blue Ridge Parkway. David Nelson Collins is this week's featured painter in Blowing Rock Historical Society's "Artists in Residence" series. Like many in the South, he and his wife have dual residences. They call Lakeland, Fla. and Black Mountain, N.C. home, but Collins spends days at a time now along the side of America's most visited national park.