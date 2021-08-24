Elk Knob State Park adds 65 acres
BOONE — After a three-year process, Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) recently added 65 acres to Elk Knob State Park. This steep tract, with elevations from 4,100 to 5,200 feet, includes the prominent south ridge of Elk Knob and is identified as one of the most important areas for biodiversity conservation in the state by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program. Funding for the project came from Fred and Alice Stanback and from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF).www.wataugademocrat.com
