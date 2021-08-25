Police search for driver in Salem crash; 1 person dead

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed in a three-car crash in Salem late Monday night, according to police. Officers were called out to the intersection of Portland Road and Bill Frey Road Northeast at approximately 10 p.m. Investigators said a motorcycle and a Volkswagen sedan were racing on southbound Portland Road and ran a red light at Bill Frey Drive. As the motorcycle and sedan approached the intersection, they crashed into a Chevy Tahoe, turning on to Portland Road from Bill Frey Drive from the opposite direction.