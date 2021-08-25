Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OR

Police search for driver in Salem crash; 1 person dead

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed in a three-car crash in Salem late Monday night, according to police. Officers were called out to the intersection of Portland Road and Bill Frey Road Northeast at approximately 10 p.m. Investigators said a motorcycle and a Volkswagen sedan were racing on southbound Portland Road and ran a red light at Bill Frey Drive. As the motorcycle and sedan approached the intersection, they crashed into a Chevy Tahoe, turning on to Portland Road from Bill Frey Drive from the opposite direction.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Traffic
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Salem, OR
Accidents
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 3

Community Policy