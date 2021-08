DENVER (CBS4) – After a short break from intense summer heat and noticeable wildfire smoke on Sunday, both will return to Denver and the Front Range on Monday. Most of the smoke is still originating from California but a handful of fires in Colorado will also contribute to the smoky skies. (source CBS) The largest Colorado fire contributing smoke is the 150 acre Black Mountain wildfire in Grand County. Areas near this fire including Kremmling, Parshall, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, and Grand Lake will experience some of the thickest smoke in the state on Monday. It will also be about 10 degrees hotter in...