Tallassee, AL

Mrs. Constance Gail Cosby Stinnette

tallasseetribune.com
 7 days ago

Mrs. Constance Gail Cosby Stinnette, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away August 20, 2021, at the age of 72. She is survived by her husband, Robert Allen Stinnette; daughter, Lisa Stinnette Brown; granddaughters, Peyton, Taylor and Riley; siblings, Theresa Earl, Melissa Alexander and Todd Cosby (Pam); sisters-in-law; Ann Cosby Vinzant, Patty Copeland and Nancy Lee (Benny) and a host of nieces and nephews She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Lucille Cosby; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and Mary Stinnette; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Harriet Cosby; brother, Wayne Cosby and brother-in-law, Ken Earl.

