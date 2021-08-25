TRAMS rock, mineral show up in the air

Every local organization has had to deal with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society is among them. TRAMS was forced to cancel its popular annual show last year due to COVID, and this year, the group could be looking at a similar situation, now that cases appear to be spiking. TRAMS Vice President Maxine Woods said next month’s show, usually held at the Cherokee County Community Building, is in doubt.