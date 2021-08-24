William Hornsby Sizemore
William Hornsby Sizemore of Tallassee, age 71, passed away on August 20th, 2021. He was born on December 14, 1951 in Birmingham Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents William R. and Mary H. Sizemore. He is survived by his wife and soul mate Sheila Griggs Sizemore, his son Nathan Hammock (Donna) and their children Pearson and RaeAnn, his brothers-in- law Russell Griggs and Roger Griggs (Renee) and their families and numerous friends.www.tallasseetribune.com
