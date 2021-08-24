A Concerned Grandparent

As the grandparent of recent graduates of Coronado school system, I am appalled at the direction the CUSD has taken under the guise of protecting the students by refusing to take local control. After the abusive treatment by the school of water polo coach and teacher, Randy Burgess, the school seems to have taken ‘woke’ control of the curriculum by endorsing equity ,not equality, in programs that divide, not unite the students to focus on race, not tolerance. The board and the Superintendent used the ‘Ready Fire Aim’ approach to damning the tortilla throwing incident without even talking to the witnesses such as Brad Couture. They didn’t bother to look at the videos recorded by the sport photographer, Kel Casey. This is not the kind of local control we should expect from school managers. We would much rather see what Linda Smith proposed in her letter to the editor ‘