LSU to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test for Entry into Tiger Stadium

By And The Valley Shook
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU rolled out its COVID-19 protocols for Tiger Stadium ahead of the home opener September 11 against McNeese State. LSU is requiring anyone over the age of 12 to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken 72 hours prior to entry into Tiger Stadium. LSU became the first SEC school to outline such a policy. The university won’t require children under 12 to provide proof of vaccination but mandates those between 5 and 11 to wear masks; children under 5 aren’t required to wear a mask but are encouraged to do so.

