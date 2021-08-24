311 announces Halloween concerts

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only one more full day left in August that means summer is mostly in the rearview mirror. Fall is on the horizon and it’s time to look ahead to the weather ahead. To help us plan for the cold months, the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are both out with their long-range forecasts. First, to the Farmers’ Almanac, editor Peter Geiger says he uses sunspot activity, planet positions, the moon and a mathematical formula developed in the early 1800s to come up with his forecast. He develops them two years in advance. In his predictions, Geiger says...