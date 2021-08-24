Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

311 announces Halloween concerts

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article311 is getting ready for the spooky season. The “Down” rockers have announced a trio of concerts taking place in Colorado over Halloween weekend. The shows will be held October 29 in Boulder, October 30 in Denver, and October 31 in Estes Park. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August...

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Halloween Night#Abc Audio#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicJamBase

Blackberry Smoke Announces Holiday Homecoming Concert 2021

A tradition continues in November when Blackberry Smoke hosts the 2021 installment of their Brothers & Sisters Holiday Homecoming concert. The show will be held at The Tabernacle in BBS’ hometown of Atlanta on November 26. A presale for tickets using the code SMOKEFAN is currently underway. Tickets go on...
Denver, COWestword

Mac DeMarco, Black Angels and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Indie-rock goofball Mac DeMarco headlines the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday, October 26. Tickets, $45 to $80, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 20. Austin psych-rock band The Black Angels will be at the Ogden Theatre on Thursday, November 4, with L.A. Witch opening. Tickets, $30 to $75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, August 20.
Los Angeles, CAimdb.com

Freeform Announces Lineup for Fourth Annual ‘Halloween Road’ Event (Exclusive)

Freeform has announced plans for its fourth annual “Halloween Road” activation, which kicks off the network’s haunting ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ programming, with an outdoor immersive experience featuring the worlds of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Addams Family” and more. “Freeform’s Halloween Road” experience will take...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Bad Bunny Announces Special 'P FKN R' Concert in Puerto Rico

When Bad Bunny unveiled dates for his 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo back in April, fans were quick to notice that a Puerto Rico show was not in the plans. Until now. In true Bad Bunny fashion, the Latin superstar surprised fans with the announcement of an upcoming concert in his native Puerto Rico set for Dec. 10, 2021.
Musicucdenver.edu

Check Out These Lynx Bands at the 2021 Underground Music Showcase

This weekend, a short walk from campus, South Broadway between Alameda and 5th Street plays host to some of Denver’s best live music performances. It’s the welcome return of the annual Underground Music Showcase, which features more than 100 bands playing at a dozen venues over the course of three days. Included in the lineup are several of CU Denver’s most accomplished young musicians, many of whom attend or are graduates of the College of Arts and Media.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

ORCMA announces A Season of Healing; Family Concert update

With safety protocols in place, the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association — home of the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra, Chorus and Chamber Music Series — has announced its 2021–2022 season to begin in October. Subscriptions for A Season of Healing are available for purchase now, with prices starting at $30...
Morgan County, COBrush News Tribune

Morgan County Concert Association announces return of live concerts

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Morgan County Concert Association (MCCA) is pleased to announce the return of live professional entertainment in Morgan County. The 2021-22 season includes five performances featuring artists from around the world. Members will enjoy piano, vocal, multimedia, and comedy acts, all conveniently presented at the Glenn Miller Auditorium at Fort Morgan High School.
Musicclassical-music.com

Last Night of the Proms programme announced, with additional screening of the concert in Coventry

The programme for this year’s Last Night of the Proms has been announced, with national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland included in the line-up. Although the usual Proms in the Park celebrations won’t be going ahead this year in the other countries of the United Kingdom, the Last Night will pay tribute to these nations with performances of ‘Island Spinning Song’, ‘O Gymru! (O Wales)’ and ‘Carrickfergus’.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Two Feet Of Snow? Farmers’ Almanac Predicts A Huge Winter Storm For The Ohio Valley In February

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With only one more full day left in August that means summer is mostly in the rearview mirror. Fall is on the horizon and it’s time to look ahead to the weather ahead. To help us plan for the cold months, the Farmers’ Almanac and the Old Farmer’s Almanac are both out with their long-range forecasts. First, to the Farmers’ Almanac, editor Peter Geiger says he uses sunspot activity, planet positions, the moon and a mathematical formula developed in the early 1800s to come up with his forecast. He develops them two years in advance. In his predictions, Geiger says...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...
Musichypebeast.com

Erykah Badu Announces Hollywood Bowl Concert With Steve Lacy and Dos Negros

Erykah Badu is set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this October. The revered artist shared the details of the show on social media and named Dos Negros and The Internet‘s Steve Lacy as special guests. “LIVE FROM BADUBOTRON US TOUR PT 1,” she wrote on Instagram. Badu’s announcement arrives just shortly after she revealed that she will be hitting the road this year, kicking off the tour at the 2021 Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas, Texas on September 3. She will then stop by areas like Atlantic City, New York City, Sugar Land, Indianapolis, Phoenix and San Diego before the final October 30 show in Atlanta. She will also be making a few festival appearances, including Lights On Festival in Concord and both Austin City Limits weekends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy