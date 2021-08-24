Cancel
Houston, TX

Montblanc Launches New 'UltraBlack' Collection

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner house Montblanc has launched its latest collection titled UltraBlack, serving as the second wave to it’s What Moves You Makes You campaign. The new line, which is the first of it’s obsidian cross-category, pays tribute to Monblanc's custom style and timeless design. Among the selection is a leather constructed backpack, clutch and mini folio imprinted with geometric graphics and lettering accents as well as the Montblanc 1851 Geosphere Ultra Black Watch. Two other stand-out products from the collection include the matte resin Star Walker pen in addition to the wireless Montblanc MB 01 UltraBlack Over-Ear Headphones, featuring one of its signature monogram patterns accenting the ear cup.

