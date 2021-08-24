Montblanc Launches New 'UltraBlack' Collection

Ciara has revealed a new fashion line inspired by her personal style and taste. LITA by Ciara was launched by the singer and The House of LR&C on the belief that “Love is the Answer.” The fashion brand hopes to bridge the gap between sustainability and stylish apparel. According to a provided press release, the 35-year-old artist has long dreamed of making her mark on the fashion industry. “Fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items,” she said in a statement....