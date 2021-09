Biogen is providing its much-debated Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm free of charge for some patients as it awaits claim reviews by Medicare, according to an Aug. 30 Barron's report. The drugmaker has sent the drug to Medly-based Florida's First Choice Neurology for free. Biogen's giveaway will resemble a sample program and will allow Alzheimer's patients to begin taking the drug at the center, according to one of the clinic's neurologists.