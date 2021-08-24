San Antonio Spurs Schedule 2021-22 Includes TV Matchup With Grizzlies, DeMar DeRozan’s Return
The NBA has officially unveiled the San Antonio Spurs schedule for the 2021-22 season with several highlights to look forward to. They include games featuring former Spurs players DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, and Patty Mills as they return to play San Antonio. In addition, there are several televised matchups of note and games against the reigning NBA champs and Golden State Warriors.www.spurstalk.com
