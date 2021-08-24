Cancel
Gettysburg, PA

Warriors eager to settle in with revamped roster

By Jeff Cook For the Gettysburg Times
Gettysburg Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shuffling the deck yet again, Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser still has a few aces. Heiser, in his 10th season at the Warrior helm, looks to improve on his club’s most recent performance. Many programs might be satisfied with last year’s 4-2 mark. Not so for Gettysburg, which annually seeks to win its division and qualify for the district playoffs. Neither objective was reached in 2020. Nonetheless, valuable lessons were learned during a season that almost never was due to COVID-19.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

