Warriors eager to settle in with revamped roster

After shuffling the deck yet again, Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser still has a few aces. Heiser, in his 10th season at the Warrior helm, looks to improve on his club’s most recent performance. Many programs might be satisfied with last year’s 4-2 mark. Not so for Gettysburg, which annually seeks to win its division and qualify for the district playoffs. Neither objective was reached in 2020. Nonetheless, valuable lessons were learned during a season that almost never was due to COVID-19.