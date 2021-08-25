Cancel
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Rules Biden Administration Must Comply with Order to Restart Trump-Era ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

By Claire Hansen
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Tuesday evening denied the Justice Department's emergency request to halt a lower court's ruling requiring the government to restart a controversial Trump-era immigration policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for a court date in the U.S. The order marks a massive blow to the...

