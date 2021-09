COLORADO SPRINGS — At a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in late July, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson deflected several questions about the future of the Artemis program and the agency’s ability to return humans to the lunar surface in 2024. He cited a blackout period imposed by the Government Accountability Office’s evaluation of protests filed by Blue Origin and Dynetics of NASA’s award of a single Human Landing System (HLS) contract to SpaceX in April. “I want you to ask me that question next week,” he said at one point, after the deadline for the GAO to rule on the protests.