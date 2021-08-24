Spend Time Relaxing At A Scenic Park That’s Also Home To Ned’s Point Lighthouse In Massachusetts

Cancel
It’s easy to find a perfect spot for relaxing around the Bay State. With all the beaches, mountains, and parks, we have our choice of places to escape from the grind of daily life and reconnect with nature for a bit. The next time you’re in need of a recharge, head to Ned’s Point in the Massachusetts town of Mattapoisett where you can relax on the beach and at the park while enjoying views of an iconic lighthouse.

Located along Buzzard's Bay, Ned's Point has a park and beach owned by the town of Mattapoisett. Grab a picnic basket, your swimsuit, and towels, and head out for a relaxing day along the Massachusetts coast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WNEu_0bbx1Ahq00
davidsL8278OW/TripAdvisor

Located at this park is the 39-foot stone Ned's Point Lighthouse which was built in 1837 and named after a local farmer by the name of Ned Dexter. It first was lit in 1838 as a guiding light for ships out on the bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTlnb_0bbx1Ahq00
Georgie M/Tripadvisor

The lighthouse was decommissioned between the years 1952-1961 but after being reinstated, it remains a working lighthouse to this day. In 1988, the iconic structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LpQA_0bbx1Ahq00
davidsL8278OW/TripAdvisor

Although it is referred to as "Ned's Point," the name of this park is actually Veterans of Mattapoisett Memorial Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1pFI_0bbx1Ahq00
davidsL8278OW/TripAdvisor

The park and beach surrounding Ned's Point Lighthouse provide a much-needed getaway for many. There is a lovely grassy lawn to lay out and relax, fly kites, or play ball as well as picnic tables, a rocky shoreline, and views of the bay as well as Cape Cod and the Elizabeth Islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQw8Q_0bbx1Ahq00
shona010/TripAdvisor

Ned's Point is an ideal spot for fishing which you can do from the shoreline or launch a boat at the nearby boat launch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJNsF_0bbx1Ahq00
shona010/TripAdvisor

You can also rest, relax, and go swimming and boating at the town beach located at Ned's Point, a beautiful place to have a perfect day!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQYIg_0bbx1Ahq00
Piers Platt/Google

Are you ready to rest and relax at Ned’s Point in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts? To learn more, visit the Ned’s Point webpage .

Do you love visiting lighthouses? If you answered “yes,” then have a look at our Lighthouse Road Trip On The Massachusetts Coast

The post Spend Time Relaxing At A Scenic Park That’s Also Home To Ned’s Point Lighthouse In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State .

