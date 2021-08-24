Spend Time Relaxing At A Scenic Park That’s Also Home To Ned’s Point Lighthouse In Massachusetts

It’s easy to find a perfect spot for relaxing around the Bay State. With all the beaches, mountains, and parks, we have our choice of places to escape from the grind of daily life and reconnect with nature for a bit. The next time you’re in need of a recharge, head to Ned’s Point in the Massachusetts town of Mattapoisett where you can relax on the beach and at the park while enjoying views of an iconic lighthouse.

Located along Buzzard's Bay, Ned's Point has a park and beach owned by the town of Mattapoisett. Grab a picnic basket, your swimsuit, and towels, and head out for a relaxing day along the Massachusetts coast!

Located at this park is the 39-foot stone Ned's Point Lighthouse which was built in 1837 and named after a local farmer by the name of Ned Dexter. It first was lit in 1838 as a guiding light for ships out on the bay.

The lighthouse was decommissioned between the years 1952-1961 but after being reinstated, it remains a working lighthouse to this day. In 1988, the iconic structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Although it is referred to as "Ned's Point," the name of this park is actually Veterans of Mattapoisett Memorial Park.

The park and beach surrounding Ned's Point Lighthouse provide a much-needed getaway for many. There is a lovely grassy lawn to lay out and relax, fly kites, or play ball as well as picnic tables, a rocky shoreline, and views of the bay as well as Cape Cod and the Elizabeth Islands.

Ned's Point is an ideal spot for fishing which you can do from the shoreline or launch a boat at the nearby boat launch.

You can also rest, relax, and go swimming and boating at the town beach located at Ned's Point, a beautiful place to have a perfect day!

Are you ready to rest and relax at Ned’s Point in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts? To learn more, visit the Ned’s Point webpage .

