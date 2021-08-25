Lincoln city council discusses ways to get residents more involved
LINCOLN — During a mostly routine meeting, the Lincoln City Council discussed the need for greater community involvement. The discussion began when resident James Nelson, who has become a regular for the council’s meetings over the last several months, brought up an article on the Apple News app that had listed Lincoln as the 10th most dangerous city in Alabama. Nelson said he wasn’t entirely sure how someone could come to that conclusion and also said he could not identify the website the article originated from.www.annistonstar.com
