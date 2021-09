Pennsylvania Downtown Center has announced it will host its 2021 Annual Statewide Conference in downtown Reading on September 12th through September 15th. With the theme, “DESIGN: Beyond the Structures”, the conference will discuss designing for the future: integrating new approaches, ideals, values and cultures all while preserving the historic characteristics that make communities unique. In addition, conference goers will explore the many facets of DESIGN: How buildings are used, streets, sidewalks, all spaces of cities, towns and neighborhoods.