BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– An Afghan interpreter says a Broomfield couple pulled off a miracle that helped him and his family escape Afghanistan. CBS4 first reported on the evacuation effort by Army Veteran Scott Henkel and his wife Heidi two weeks ago. (credit: CBS) On Friday, a wave of emotion washed over Scott as he heard a voice he thought he might never hear again. “It’s still unbelievable how I was able to get out of the situation,” said Ahmad Khalid Siddiqi or Kevin as he was known to the American soldiers he served with for 10 years in Afghanistan, a country he watched...