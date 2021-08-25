Kanye West Petitions to Legally Change His Name to ‘Ye’

Kanye West has filed to legally change his name to just “Ye,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Variety. West petitioned to have his name changed from “Kanye Omari West” to “Ye,” and cited “personal reasons” as the grounds for the name change. A California judge will need to sign off on the change in order for it to be made official. This news comes at a moment of significant change for West, who is in the process of a divorce, and who is gearing up to release his upcoming album, Donda, which does not yet have an official release date. West plans to host a third listening party for the album on August 26, at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago.