Tigers no match for No. 6 Owls in home opener

ALEXANDRIA — It was not the result she hoped for in her home coaching debut, but Alexandria’s Emalee Wyatt knows her team can learn something from Tuesday’s one-sided 3-0 loss to Class 3A sixth-ranked Muncie Burris.

“I just want them to understand that they are still great players, even with a match like this,” the first-year volleyball head coach said. “I don’t want them to get down on themselves.”

The Owls showed early on why they are a perennial state power, going on a first-set 10-point run and never looking back. Led by senior Abigail Kesler’s 15 kills and three aces, Burris (7-0) rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-10 victory Tuesday, dropping Alexandria to 1-2 on the young season.

Burris features two players over 6-foot and another pair of 5-10 players, and that height caused problems for the Alex hitters throughout the match. They posted five blocks total and deflected a good number of Alex’s best swings.

“It’s our first real match. It was our home opener, a lot of jitters and we’re still trying to get to know each other on the court and are in new positions,” Wyatt said. “I thought they did well, obviously some things we can work on.”

There were bright spots for the Tigers. Senior Olivia Hall led Alex with six kills and added a block, and junior Ashlynn Duckworth added two kills and two blocks.

“Some really strong blocks and some really quick swings,” Wyatt said. “I’m proud of how they stepped up.”

The Tigers’ biggest lead was 2-0 at the start of the third set. Senior Taylor Stinefield opened the set with a kill and followed with the only ace for Alexandria.

The Owls, however, powered past the Tigers with an eight-point run and never looked back. Freshman Lilly Howell added seven kills and two blocks, and senior Paige Powers chipped in five kills and two blocks for Burris.

Kendall Parker handed out 14 assists for Alexandria, whose back row play — led by senior Carlie Remington and junior Addy Warren — was stronger later in the match following the jittery start. Despite the final score, Wyatt was pleased with the overall effort of her Tigers.

“I want them to understand that this was a great matchup, lots of hard hits — and they got a lot of them up — we did some things right. We just have to put it all together,” Wyatt said.

The Tigers will be on the road the rest of the week with a match at Muncie Central on Wednesday before joining Madison County rival Pendleton Heights at Saturday’s Huntington Invitational. They will next play at home Monday against Hamilton Heights.

“I’m looking forward to having them back on the court and competing,” Wyatt said.