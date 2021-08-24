Hackers Release Data Trove From Belarus in Bid To Overthrow Lukashenko Regime

Overthrowing Lukashenko is only going to happen if the Kremlin lets it happen. I can imagine Putin tiring of Lukashenko, but if he's replaced, it's because his replacement passes muster with Russia. Russia is not going to allow a country literally on its doorstep be transformed into a liberal democracy. Russia feels enough of that happened while it was in social and political convulsions after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and it's not handing NATO any more prizes.