Hackers Release Data Trove From Belarus in Bid To Overthrow Lukashenko Regime

 7 days ago

Overthrowing Lukashenko is only going to happen if the Kremlin lets it happen. I can imagine Putin tiring of Lukashenko, but if he's replaced, it's because his replacement passes muster with Russia. Russia is not going to allow a country literally on its doorstep be transformed into a liberal democracy. Russia feels enough of that happened while it was in social and political convulsions after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and it's not handing NATO any more prizes.

MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Why Is The US Accepting More Russian Troops In The South Caucasus?

If ever there was an oxymoron, it is Russian peacekeepers. As the last three decades in Eurasia demonstrates, Moscow does not resolve conflicts; it manufactures them to its own benefit. Yet last year’s conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region ended with a Kremlin-brokered ceasefire placing 4,000 of these supposed peacekeepers in the middle of the South Caucasus. In reality, it is just one piece in Moscow’s grand revisionist strategy.
EuropePosted by
The Independent

Remains of thousands of people believed to be victims of Stalin’s terror discovered in Ukraine

A mass grave has been discovered in Ukraine revealing the bones of around 5,000 to 8,000 people.The bones are thought by historians to belong to victims of Stalin’s Great Terror from 1937 to 1939. They were likely executed by Stalin’s NKVD secret police unit, though their crimes and identities remain unknown.Sergiy Gutsalyuk, the head of the regional branch of the National Memory Institute told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency that the number of victims may increase as the excavations continue.The remains were discovered after exploratory works started as part of plans to expand the airport’s territory. Mass graves have...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Russian court rules that mass WWII killings in Pskov region were genocide

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A court in Russia’s northwestern region of Pskov has ruled that the mass killings of Soviet citizens in the area during World War II were an act of genocide. According to the court ruling on...
Presidential Electiontheclevelandamerican.com

A year after the fraudulent election in Belarus, the European Union has warned that Lukashenko is considering new measures against the dictatorship.

The European Union (EU) warned this Sunday that new measures could be used against Belarus’ dictatorship. Continue to “violate” international normsA year after the “fraudulent” election, Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner. High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy In a statement, Joseph Borel said, “The EU...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

Russian military exercises gaze toward Poland

Russia is preparing its quadrennial Zapad 2021 military exercises along NATO’s eastern borders. The exercise is focused on potential armed conflicts with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. This extensive military drill in September will also involve troops from Belarus, one of Russia’s few remaining partners. Zapad 2021 is intended to...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden pushes sanctions against Belarus' Lukashenko regime

WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden on Monday said the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko's election, which the U.S. and international community have said was fraught with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White House also noted the forced landing...
EuropeBirmingham Star

The Week In Russia: The Dangerous Summer

As September elections approach, COVID-19 takes a mounting toll and wildfires burn across huge swaths of the country, devouring forests, blanketing cities in smoke and diminishing public trust in the authorities. The Kremlin crackdown on dissenters, civil society, and independent media continues. Here are some of the key developments in...
ImmigrationBBC

Lithuania blames Belarus for migrant crisis

Lithuania, on the European Union’s north-east frontier, says that the number of people trying to cross illegally from Belarus is skyrocketing. Over 4,000 people are reported to have crossed in Lithuania in recent months, a massive increase on previous years. It claims that its neighbour, Belarus, is retaliating against the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus’s potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should “choke on” the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...
Presidential Electionarcamax.com

Biden adds Belarus sanctions on disputed election's anniversary

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration imposed new sanctions Monday targeting a Belarusian state-owned potash producer, the country’s Olympic committee, and business leaders and companies with ties to President Alexander Lukashenko. The sanctions came on the one-year anniversary of the country’s presidential election, which has been widely condemned by the U.S....
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US, Along With UK and Canada, Slaps More Sanctions on Belarus

The United States, in coordination with Britain and Canada, rolled out new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of protests in the eastern European country against elections that were widely seen as fraudulent. Since that time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken harsh action against...
Foreign PolicyNPR

U.S. Expands Sanctions On Allies Of Belarus' Authoritarian Leader

The U.S. government announced new sanctions Monday on Belarusian government officials and wealthy allies of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, calling the measures a response to the regime's ongoing political repression and corruption. The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning 23 people and 21 entities linked either to the violent crackdown...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Lithuania Wants EU Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Inflow

Lithuania says it has proposed that the European Union impose sanctions on Belarusian citizens and companies it says are helping migrants cross into the bloc. In recent months thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Afghanistan, have crossed from Belarus into Lithuania alone, but neighboring EU member states such as Poland and Latvia have also seen increases in illegal crossings.
WorldMIT Technology Review

Hackers are trying to topple Belarus’s dictator, with help from the inside

Since becoming president of Belarus in 1994, Alexander Lukashenko has built Europe’s most repressive police state and ruthlessly used his power to stay in office as a dictator. Now hackers are trying to turn the extensive surveillance state against Lukashenko to end his reign—and to do it, they claim to...

